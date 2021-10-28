Minivan stolen with dog named Buddy inside in northwest Calgary

CALGARY -

Calgary police are hoping for the safe return of a black Labrador named Buddy that was inside a minivan when it was stolen from outside a residence in the northwest early Thursday.

A dark Pontiac Montana minivan with Alberta license plate CKL8996 was parked in front of a home in the 500 block of Hunts Crescent N.W. with a black Labrador retriever inside about 1 a.m.

Officers searched the area but have been unable to locate the vehicle or the dog.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or the dog is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.