CALGARY -- Traffic was disrupted Tuesday evening after a traffic accident in the northeast part of the city.

Two vehicles got into an accident, tying up the right hand lane.

The incident took place in the southbound lanes of 36 St near the 16 Ave N.E. intersection.

ALERT: Two vehicle incident, SB 36 St and 16 Ave NE, blocking the right lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/BBiA7Ev3Go — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 16, 2020

The scene has been cleared