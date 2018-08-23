One day after the second game of Canada’s Junior A National Lacrosse finals was abruptly cancelled when the referees walked out, the Minto Cup 2018 series resumed but with a replacement crew and without the support of the officials.

“We’ve seen a pattern of significant referee abuse for quite a while in sport and lacrosse, in particular, has had a lot of problems,” explained Greg Hart, referee-in-chief for Minto Cup 2018. “The things that happened on the floor in Game One of the final were inexcusable.”

The referees refused to call Wednesday night’s match citing safety concerns after officials overturned the suspension of the tournament’s leading scorer, Jeff Teat of the Brampton Excelsiors.

During Game One of the series, Jeff Teat and Dan Teat, a Brampton coach who is also Jeff’s father, were assessed match penalties for the conduct. The match penalties carry an automatic three-game suspension and, prior to the start of the tournament, all of the league’s teams agreed the automatic suspension would not be appealed.

Brampton appealed the suspension on a technicality and the suspension was overturned by the Canadian Lacrosse Association.

On Thursday, league officials met with representatives from the Brampton Excelsiors, the Coquitalam Adanacs and the referees to discuss the situation. The meeting lasted for several hours.

“We sat in that room until we could find a solution where the Minto Cup could continue on,” said Ron McQuarrie, Minto Cup convenor. “Everyone’s confident and optimistic that we will get past the issues we’re dealing with.”

“It’s great that lacrosse is getting played but it’s important to understand that the reason we’re playing tonight is because there was a threat of litigation against the officials, that they would be culpable for expenses lost in the games,” said Hart. “We made an agreement where they would be indemnified and we would remove them from the crew and replace it with a different crew.”

“The reason that the referees refused to referee last night has not gone away.”

Hart credits the crew that called the first game of the series for doing a great job in the game and when the volatile situation arose.

Coquitlam defeated Brampton 8-6 in Game Two on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.

With files from CTV’s Glenn Campbell