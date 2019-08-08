

Dairy Queens in Calgary and southern Alberta are serving up frozen treats on Thursday to raise funds to support the thousands of children and their families who are cared for at the Alberta Children's Hospital every year.

Miracle Treat Day is a national fundraising initiative and 100 per cent of sales from Blizzard® Treats will be donated to local children's hospitals.

Over $470,000 was raised from Miracle Treat Day in Calgary and southern Alberta last year.

To date, the initiative has generated over $6 million for equipment, care programs and research at local children’s hospitals.

