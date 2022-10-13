Missing 12-year-old girl located, Calgary police say
Calgary police say a 12-year-girl, who was missing since Tuesday night, has been located.
Police issued an alert for the girl's disappearance on Thursday morning, but officials now say she has been found.
No further information was released.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick's education minister quit on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
Canadians have 'right to know' what happened when Liberals declared emergency: judge
A lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has told a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act there was no evidence the law was necessary to end the protests that took over streets around Parliament Hill last winter.
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation shows that Russia's strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. Thousands of children have been taken from basements of bombed out cities like Mariupol and from orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Edmonton
-
Death of 7-month-old boy in High Prairie a homicide: police
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby boy at a home in High Prairie, Alta.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
-
Fire in south Edmonton caused $1M in damage
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a blaze in Mill Woods earlier this week caused $1 million in damage.
Vancouver
-
5 rescued, 2 taken to hospital after fire engulfs Burnaby apartment building
Fire crews in Burnaby were busy Thursday morning after a blaze at an apartment building sent at least two people to hospital.
-
Woman 'sucker-punched' by stranger in downtown Vancouver, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly punched in the face by a stranger while walking in downtown Vancouver Wednesday evening.
-
Reports of men being drugged, robbed while using escort service lead to charges including manslaughter: RCMP
Several charges – including one for manslaughter – have been laid against a Vancouver woman in connection to reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service, B.C. Mounties say.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick's education minister quit on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
N.S. daycare operator weighs in on impending pay bump for early childhood educators
Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia learned earlier this week that they’re about to get a pay bump, but one daycare operator says she doubts it will help with what many see as a daycare crisis in the province.
-
Kalin’s Call: Cold front brings weekend rain and gusty wind
Special weather statements are in effect for the south shore of Nova Scotia and parts of southern New Brunswick cautioning about the potential for rain to total 40 to 80 mm Friday night into Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man sentenced to 10 years in U.S. prison after speedboat meth bust off B.C. coast
A 51-year-old Alberta man who told investigators he feared for his family's safety when he was caught trying to smuggle 650 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada aboard a speedboat from Washington state's San Juan Islands has been sentenced to 10 years in U.S. prison.
-
Police investigate pollution that may be linked to 'water world' of conjoined boats in Saanich
Saanich police say they continue to patrol the Cadboro Bay, B.C. area following increased reports of marine crime in the area, and because of the presence of derelict boats.
-
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
Toronto
-
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the world
This Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
Montreal
-
Montreal allocates $7 million for youth-oriented violence prevention initiatives
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the city will allocate $7 million to mobilize youth in the prevention of violence, during a press conference at the Saint-Michel library on Thursday.
-
Quebec rights body probes case of Inuk teen allegedly put in isolation, denied care
Quebec's youth rights commission is investigating the case of an Inuk teenager who was allegedly placed in isolation at a Montreal-area rehabilitation centre while in pain and in need of medical care.
-
Air Canada adding routes to Europe, Japan next in summer travel expansion
Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan this summer, in an effort to expand international services.
Ottawa
-
Top mayoral candidates set to meet in debate on CTV News at Six
Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the mayoral debate during a special broadcast of CTV News at Six tonight.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Kitchener
-
'If we build it, will they come?': Survey asks homeless about sanctioned encampment site
Region of Waterloo Council heard the results of a survey on Wednesday night, which asked those experiencing homelessness what they would like to see in an encampment site sanctioned by the region.
-
Backyard fridge fire causes $100-150K in damage, displaces Kitchener family
A Kitchener family has been displaced after a fridge in a backyard caught fire.
-
Research into issues facing KW Muslim youth underway
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW (CMW) is looking into what challenges are facing Muslim youth in Waterloo region.
Saskatoon
-
Accused killer Greg Fertuck ordered to get court-appointed lawyer, province to foot bill
A Saskatoon judge has ordered a man accused of killing his spouse to get a new court-appointed lawyer.
-
'Diagolon' leader Jeremy MacKenzie fires lawyer during Saskatoon court appearance
The founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' fired his lawyer Thursday at Saskatoon Provincial Court in proceedings about gun related charges.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy student says Saskatoon city councillor paddled him
One of the former students in a lawsuit alleging abuse at the hands of teachers and staff at Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) is also alleging he was paddled by Saskatoon city councillor Randy Donauer.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $945 million project.
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
-
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
Canada's envoy to the United States says the cross-border Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by a U.S. effort to renegotiate the 20-year-old agreement.
-
Number of COVID-19 cases slightly increases in Manitoba; 13 new deaths added to total
Manitoba added 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, as the number of reported cases increased slightly, according to its weekly surveillance report.
Regina
-
9 Regina buildings granted heritage status
Nine municipal properties in Regina were granted heritage status by city council on Wednesday.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy student says Saskatoon city councillor paddled him
One of the former students in a lawsuit alleging abuse at the hands of teachers and staff at Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) is also alleging he was paddled by Saskatoon city councillor Randy Donauer.
-
Henry Ripplinger, Sask. author and artist, dies at 83 following battle with cancer
Henry Ripplinger, a Saskatchewan author and artist, has died at the age of 83 following a two-year-battle with cancer.