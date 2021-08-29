Advertisement
Missing 14-year-old Calgarian located after 2-day disappearance
Published Sunday, August 29, 2021 8:45PM MDT Last Updated Monday, August 30, 2021 11:15AM MDT
Share:
CALGARY -- Calgary police confirm a 14-year-old boy from Woodbine has been located and is safe.
Police had issued a request for help from the public on Sunday after the teen left his home in the southwest neighbourhood Saturday evening and failed to return.
Details regarding the disappearance have not been released. CPS officials released a statement Monday morning thanking the community for assisting in the teen's safe recovery.
RELATED IMAGES