Missing 17-year-old found safe, Calgary police report
Published Sunday, May 16, 2021 9:33AM MDT
Calgary police say a missing teenager has been found. (File)
CALGARY -- Calgary police say a 17-year-old boy. who went missing Friday evening, has been found.
Officials initially released details about the missing boy Sunday morning.
Several hours later, police report he was found safe. There are no other details to report.
They are thanking the media and public for their assistance in the search.