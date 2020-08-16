Advertisement
Missing 26-year-old Calgary man found
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 10:17AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 16, 2020 12:40PM MDT
Needham was last seen wearing jeans, red and black sneakers and black T-Rex t-shirt
CALGARY -- A 26-year-old Calgary man who was reported missing has been found.
Matthew Needham was last seen Saturday at his residence around Abberfield Crescent N.E. before being reported missing early Sunday morning.
Calgary police discovered Needham later Sunday morning, safe and unharmed.