Missing Airdrie man discovered, dies in hospital
Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:01PM MDT
Airdrie RCMP located Deliver-Me-O-God Price, 21, above, who disappeared on the night of May 15, in medical distress. Price died in hospital.
CALGARY -- Airdrie police located a missing 21-year-old in medical distress Thursday, who later died in hospital.
Deliver-Me-Oh-God Price was reported missing Monday, May 17. He was last seen Saturday, May 15, driving his brother's white Mustang, which was later located in southeast Calgary.
Police said in a statement his death was non-criminal in nature, and expressed their condolences to his family.