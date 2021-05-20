CALGARY -- Airdrie police located a missing 21-year-old in medical distress Thursday, who later died in hospital.

Deliver-Me-Oh-God Price was reported missing Monday, May 17. He was last seen Saturday, May 15, driving his brother's white Mustang, which was later located in southeast Calgary.

Police said in a statement his death was non-criminal in nature, and expressed their condolences to his family.