Missing Alberta hunter found, taken to hospital

A missing Alberta hunter has been located, RCMP say.

The 69-year-old went missing after leaving his home in Okotoks on Thursday for a hunting trip at the Bluerock Equestrian campground, about 75 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

The senior's empty vehicle was found parked at the campground. Shortly after, RCMP issued a news release asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Roughly two hours later RCMP issued an update saying the man had been found by searchers.

In a social media post, the man's daughter said her father is recovering in a local hospital.