CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing Alberta hunter found, taken to hospital

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A missing Alberta hunter has been located, RCMP say.

    The 69-year-old went missing after leaving his home in Okotoks on Thursday for a hunting trip at the Bluerock Equestrian campground, about 75 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

    The senior's empty vehicle was found parked at the campground. Shortly after, RCMP issued a news release asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them. 

    Roughly two hours later RCMP issued an update saying the man had been found by searchers.

    In a social media post, the man's daughter said her father is recovering in a local hospital.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

    As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News