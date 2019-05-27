Missing Alberta man sparks search by RCMP
Ryan Beyak (RCMP supplied)
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 9:43AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2019 9:44AM MDT
Airdrie RCMP need your help to find a missing Alberta man.
Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Nicholas Beyak was last seen driving his 2002 Silver Honda Civic with vehicle in Crossfield around 2:30 p.m. pm Thursday, May 23.
The vehicle’s Alberta licence plate is NNA 361.
Beyak is described as:
- 172 cm
- 86 kg
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Wearing grey sweat pants, black hoodie and a red baseball cap
- Scratch on his nose and scar above left eye
If you know where Beyak is you’re asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).