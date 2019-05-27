Airdrie RCMP need your help to find a missing Alberta man.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Nicholas Beyak was last seen driving his 2002 Silver Honda Civic with vehicle in Crossfield around 2:30 p.m. pm Thursday, May 23.

The vehicle’s Alberta licence plate is NNA 361.

Beyak is described as:

172 cm

86 kg

Brown hair and brown eyes

Wearing grey sweat pants, black hoodie and a red baseball cap

Scratch on his nose and scar above left eye

If you know where Beyak is you’re asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).