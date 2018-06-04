A missing Arizona woman whose car was found abandoned at the University of Calgary earlier this year has been found in Niskayuna, New York.

Amanda Hanover, 38, was last seen by her family in March and police in Calgary were contacted on May 15th after her vehicle was found at the U of C.

Hanover’s mother, Patricia Schachtner told CTV News in an interview that her daughter suffered from PTSD.

According to media reports in the United States, Hanover was located by police in Niskayuna, New York on June 2, 2018.

Hanover told police she couldn’t remember her name or where she was from.

Police were able to track down her identity and notified her family in Arizona that she had been found.

Investigators are working to determine how she ended up in Niskayuna.