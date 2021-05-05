CALGARY -- Officials say a young boy, who wandered away from his home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, has been found safe.

Cochrane RCMP say the boy left his home during the night.

Mounties, along with HAWCs, K-9 units, Cochrane Search and Rescue and members of Stoney Nakoda Security were involved in the search.

Police were notified about the situation at about 10 a.m.

Officials tell CTV News he was found in good health near the Morley townsite at about 5:30 p.m.