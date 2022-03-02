Missing Calgarian, last seen driving on Trans-Canada Highway near Gleichen, located

calgary police, cps, cps generic

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians

The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a media availability to discuss Canadian sanctions on Russia, as Russia continues to invade Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others

Russian forces captured a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another Thursday in a bid to cut the country off from the sea, as the two sides met for another round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting that has set off an exodus of over 1 million refugees.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina