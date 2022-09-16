Missing Calgarians in relationship and her dog reported missing

The Calgary Police Service is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a couple and her dog who were reported missing earlier this month.

Darren 'DJ' Lachance, 33, was near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Northmount Drive N.W. on the afternoon of Sept. 1 and has not been heard from since. Police say he has a medical condition and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

Alicia Finnemore, who also goes by Alicia Lachance, was reported missing by members of her family who last contacted her on Sept. 8. According to investigators, it's out of character for the 32-year-old to not be in touch with her family.

Finnemore normally travels with her brown, medium-sized, shaggy-haired dog.

Police have been told Lachance and Finnemore are in a relationship.

Lachance is described as:

Approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

Weighing 61 kilograms (134 lbs);

Having a slim build; and,

Having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Finnemore's described as:

Approximately 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;

Weighing roughly 45 kilograms (100 lbs);

Having a slim build; and,

Having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lachance, Finnemore and the dog is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.