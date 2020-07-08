CALGARY -- Two hikers who were overdue from a hike were discovered by Kananaskis RCMP Wednesday morning.

A couple from Calgary went on an overnight trip, and were expected home on July 6. When they hadn't returned on the morning of July 7, family members contacted Kananaskis Emergency Services.

That set in motion a search throughout the day Tuesday that went until 9:30 p.m., then resumed again at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The couple were located, uninjured, around Height of the Rockies Provincial Park, B.C. about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They were air lifted by helicopter to a staging area where they were attended to by Emergency Medical Services.

The search involved RCMP members from Kananaskis, Canmore, Columbia Valley, Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services, in addition to assistance from Kananaskis Emergency Services, Kananaskis Public Safety Alberta Parks, Alpine Helicopters, Calgary police, Columbia Valley Search and Rescue and Elkford Search and Rescue.

The incident serves as a reminder for hikers to plan for cooler weather in the backcountry than they're used to in the city.

"Despite the warmer summer weather," said Kananaskis Public Safety specialist Jeremy Mackenzie, "I would like to remind back country enthusiasts that current conditions in higher elevations are still snow covered and to plan accordingly."

RCMP recommends if you are planning to go into the backcountry camping or hiking, to bring a satellite phone or a satellite messaging device, and to leave a detailed route plan with a family member or friend.