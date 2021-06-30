Advertisement
Missing Calgary man found dead
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:27AM MDT
Matthew Benner, 26, left his home on Elbow Drive S.W. on April 17. Police confirm his body was recovered June 26 at an undisclosed location. (Calgary Police Service)
Share:
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for 26-year-old Matthew Benner has concluded with the discovery of his body last weekend.
Benner was reported missing in May after he failed to return after departing his southwest home on foot and indicating his plans to head to the woods.
Details regarding where Benner's remains were located have not been divulged but police confirm the death is not considered suspicious.