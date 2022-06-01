Missing Calgary man’s remains found near Morley

Calgary police are looking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found west of the city last month.

Cochrane RCMP located human remains near Morley, Alta. on May 15.

Investigators used DNA to identify the body, determining it was that of 22-year-old Keanan Crane.

Crane's family reported him missing on April 25. He was last seen in the northeast community of Whitehorn on April 11 at about 10 p.m.

Due to the circumstances of Keanan’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of his remains, police are investigating his death as suspicious

"Keanan’s family members are devastated by this discovery and believe there are people that may know what happened to him," said Calgary Police Service (CPS) homicide unit staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

"Though his remains were found on the Stoney Nakoda Nation, we know that Keanan resided in Calgary and we encourage anyone with information to come forward to police."

Anyone with information about Keanan’s activities and who he may have been with prior to and after April 11 is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.