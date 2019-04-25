Police in Calgary have a suspect in custody and say they are now treating the case of a missing mother and child as a double homicide.

Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, were last seen in the Cranston area on April 16 and Lovett's bank account was last used two days later.

Police said Thursday they have been unable to find evidence the two are still alive.

A suspect was taken into custody for questioning, however police didn't say when that happened. The suspect and Lovett were known to each other.

Police are now searching for evidence in Cranston and Bragg Creek. Residents are being asked to check their properties and report anything unusual.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police have scheduled a press conference for 3 p.m.

