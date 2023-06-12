Missing Calgary teen last seen downtown in May

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenager missing since last month.

Lyndon Pasa, 16, was last seen in the downtown core on Tuesday, May 30.

Police say they are concerned for Pasa's well-being, as are the teen's family members.

Pasa is 160 centimetres (5'3") tall, approximately 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved.

Anyone with information on Pasa's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.