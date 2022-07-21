Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police

A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.

Calgary Police Service officials are scheduled to provide additional details regarding the investigation into the disappearance of Tammie 'Irish' Howard and the suspected homicide of Howard during a Thursday afternoon media conference.

Family members reported Howard's disappearance to police in April 2017, after last hearing from her on Christmas Eve of 2016. Police said Howard had a high-risk lifestyle and it was not uncommon for her to be out of contact with family for extended periods of time.

Investigators have not disclosed the nature of Howard's death or whether an arrest has been made in the case.

