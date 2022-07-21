Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police

Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police

Calgarian Tammie Howard was reported missing by family members in April 2017. Police believe she was the victim of a homicide. (supplied) Calgarian Tammie Howard was reported missing by family members in April 2017. Police believe she was the victim of a homicide. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina