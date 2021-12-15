Missing Calgary woman found safe: police
Stacy Dawn Molleken, 40, as seen in a series of photos release by Calgary police. (Calgary Police Service handout)
Calgary police say a woman reported missing last night has been found safe.
Investigators said Wednesday that friends and family of Stacy Dawn Molleken, 40, hadn't been able to get a hold of her.
She was last seen leaving her residence at about 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Her family then reported her missing at 8 p.m.
By 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday police said Molleken was safe.
"As this matter is not criminal in nature, no further details will be release," police said in a news release.