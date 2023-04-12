Missing Calgary woman has gone weeks without contacting family: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a woman who hasn't been heard from in several weeks.

Milko Dadafe Hamadu, 46, was last seen in the Beltline on Tuesday, March 21.

She is described as 165.1 centimetres tall (5'5") and approximately 75 kilograms (165 pounds) with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say while there is no evidence to suggest foul play is involved, it is uncommon for Milko to go extended periods of time without communicating with her family.

"All attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Milko's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.