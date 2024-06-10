Missing Calgary woman last seen in Hawkwood: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman who went missing from the community of Hawkwood over the weekend.

Talia, 31, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 in the 0 to 100 block of Hawkfield Crescent N.W.

Police say the woman's family is concerned for her well-being.

Talia is described as 5'4" (163 centimetres) tall with a slim build, green eyes and long red hair.

She was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Talia's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.