Missing Calgary woman not heard from for 2 months

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months.

Tamara Eileen Pomeroy hasn't been heard from since May 15, prompting her family to report her missing on July 6.

While police say it's not uncommon for Pomeroy to go extended periods of time without communicating with her family, officers have been unable to locate her.

"At this time, there is no indication of foul play, however, we are concerned for her well-being," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Pomeroy is described as 5'6" tall, 150 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and blond hair.

She is known to frequent the downtown core as well as the area surrounding the Peter Lougheed Centre.

Pomeroy may also be known as Tia, Marissa or Celina Allard-Dobson.

Anyone with information about Pomeroy's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.