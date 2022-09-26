Missing Calgary woman sought by police, last spotted in Sunridge

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman reported missing earlier this month.

Penny Miles, 60, was last seen leaving her home in the community of Martindale on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Her family then reported her missing two days later.

Police believe Miles was in the Sunridge area on Sept. 17, and have released a photo captured from CCTV surveillance footage that appears to show her.

Miles is described as 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall and 52 kilograms (115 pounds) with brown eyes and grey, shoulder-length hair.

She uses a walker, and when she left her house on Sept. 13 she was wearing a red jacket and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information on Miles' whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.