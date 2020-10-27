CALGARY -- A missing 11-year-old child was found Tuesday evening by the Central Library.

She was discovered by her father and the Bear Clan group of volunteers, who discovered her unharmed and in good health.

The Bear Clan is an Indigenous community watch group.

The girl was last seen at noon Tuesday, leaving her residence in the 5900 block of Trollinger St. N.E., near the intersection of the Thorncliffe and Greenview neighbourhoods.

Police said she was not dressed for the weather and they were concerned about her well being.