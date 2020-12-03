Advertisement
Missing Claresholm, Alta. man found safe
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 9:15AM MST
RCMP have located a Claresholm, Alta. man reported missing earlier this week. (File photo)
CALGARY -- An Alberta man reported missing after his family hadn't heard from him since February has been located safe.
Andrew Tyler Shields, 36, from Claresholm, Alta., last made contact with his family through social media last winter, and police issued a notice on Wednesday, appealing for information.
On Thursday, RCMP issued an update, saying they'd made contact with Shields and he is safe.
No other information was released.
