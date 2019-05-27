A 65-year-old woman has been located following a search involving the HAWCS helicopter, the Cochrane RCMP boat and ground crews including police dogs.

Cochrane RCMP were called to a home in Cochrane at approximately 6:30 a.m. following reports of a missing senior. According to her family, the woman left her home in the overnight hours dressed in her housecoat and slippers.

A search effort involving aerial, river and ground support resulted in the discovery of the missing woman on the shore of the Bow River. The senior suffered undisclosed injuries during her time away from home and was transported to a Calgary-area hospital for treatment.

RCMP officials say victim services is assisting the woman's family.