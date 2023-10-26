Missing jewelry? Calgary police hope to return these stolen items

Calgary police have released photos of jewelry believed to have been stolen during a series of break-and-enters earlier this year in which seniors were targeted.

The hope is that the jewelry can be returned.

The thefts took place between Aug. 11 and Sept. 15.

Police say there were seven break-and-enters in total.

During the incidents, police allege the offender would approach a home posing as an inspector or city employee and say he needed to check their furnace or hot water tank.

Once inside, it's alleged the man would steal jewelry, wallets, cash and bank cards before leaving.

Police charged an Edmonton man with one count of break and enter and one count of trafficking stolen property.

Now, police are attempting to return 54 pieces of stolen jewelry.

"As part of the investigation, we have seized additional items that are believed to be stolen and not yet reported to police," police said in a Thursday news release.

Anyone who has been the victim of a theft is encouraged to report it to police by calling 403-266-1234.