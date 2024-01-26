CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing man found safe: Airdrie RCMP

    RCMP generic Alberta
    Airdrie RCMP say a man who's been missing since Thursday morning has been found safe.

    Police issued an alert about the man on Thursday night after he went missing earlier that morning.

    In an update on Friday morning, authorities say the man was found safe.

    "The Airdrie RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance," police said in a news release.

