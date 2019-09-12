The search for a missing 61-year-old man near the Mountain Aire Lodge outside Sundre, Alta. has concluded following the discovery of a body Wednesday afternoon.

Terrance Kereluke was reported missing on Saturday, September 7 after he failed to return to the lodge following a morning walk by himself and staff of the lodge were unable to locate him.

Search-and-rescue members, Sundre RCMP and fire crews from Sundre and Clearwater County soured the area in the days that followed with support from an Ahlstrom Air Ltd. helicopter.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kereluke's body was located near the banks of the Red Deer River. The nature and time of his death have not been confirmed but RCMP do not suspect foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled