The search for a Saskatchewan man, who had been missing for weeks , has ended following the discovery of a body on Abraham Mountain.

According to Rocky Mountain House RCMP, hikers located Jeffrey Newton's remains on Saturday, September 21 on the mountain west of Nordegg in Clearwater County.

The 48-year-old was last seen alive on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at a location near Lake Abraham. RCMP recovered Newton's car two days later but there had been no sign of the Midale, Saskatchewan resident.