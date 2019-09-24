Missing Sask. hiker found dead on central Alta. mountain
48-year-old Jeffrey Newton was reported missing on Sept. 5, 2019. (Supplied).
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 8:23AM MDT
The search for a Saskatchewan man, who had been missing for weeks , has ended following the discovery of a body on Abraham Mountain.
According to Rocky Mountain House RCMP, hikers located Jeffrey Newton's remains on Saturday, September 21 on the mountain west of Nordegg in Clearwater County.
The 48-year-old was last seen alive on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at a location near Lake Abraham. RCMP recovered Newton's car two days later but there had been no sign of the Midale, Saskatchewan resident.