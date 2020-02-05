CALGARY -- Police confirm the body of Sheldon Wolf of Carrot River, Sask. was found Tuesday at a location north of Airdrie.

The 47-year-old was reported missing after he failed to return to the Sandman Hotel in downtown Calgary Sunday night. Family members saw Wolf leave the hotel at approximately 7 p.m. and that was the last time they heard from him.

According to police, evidence connected to Wolf's disappearance was located in Elliston Park in southeast Calgary. Officers scoured the park Tuesday afternoon for additional evidence.

Wolf's body was found Tuesday afternoon in a rural area north of Airdrie.

"We are determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Mr. Wolf," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a statement.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. The nature of his death has not been released and police continue to investigate the matter.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.