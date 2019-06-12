Calgary police are releasing details of a man reported missing in Saskatoon who could be somewhere in the city.

Allan Crawford, 79, was last seen leaving a health care facility in the 1700 block of 20 Street W. in Saskatoon at 9:30 a.m. on June 11.

Crawford is described as 6'1" (185 cm) tall, 190 pounds (86 kg) with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark brown jacket, blue-tinted sunglasses, black pants with red tape around the bottom and black boots.

Family members are concerned for Crawford's wellbeing and say he suffers from mental health issues.

Authorities believe he may be driving one of two of these vehicles:

Red 2019 Dodge Caravan, Sask. licence plate 720 LJQ

Brown 2002 Buick LeSabre, Sask. licence plate 084 KZL

Anyone with information about Crawford's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saskatchewan Police Service at 306-975-8300.