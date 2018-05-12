CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Missing senior found deceased, police say death not suspicious
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:43AM MDT
An 86-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead overnight and police say the circumstances surrounding his death are not suspicious.
John Mercer was last seen near his Kingsland home on May 7th and police put out an appeal to help locate him and his vehicle.
On Saturday, police said Mercer had been located deceased and that his death is considered non-criminal in nature.