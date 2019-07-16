Missing senior located following downtown sighting
72-year-old Joyce Dundas, reported missing on July 12, was spotted in downtown Calgary on July 16 (CPS)
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 6:19PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:28PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday, July 12 has been found.
According to police, surveillance cameras in a building in the 200 block of 5th Avenue Southwest recorded Joyce Dundas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the missing senior suffers from a medical condition and there was concern for her wellbeing.
Dundas was located Tuesday evening at an undisclosed location.