The Calgary Police Service confirms a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday, July 12 has been found.

According to police, surveillance cameras in a building in the 200 block of 5th Avenue Southwest recorded Joyce Dundas at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the missing senior suffers from a medical condition and there was concern for her wellbeing.

Dundas was located Tuesday evening at an undisclosed location.