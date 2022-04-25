Missing senior who walked out of care home Sunday discovered safe

Calgary police are searching for Tony Pluto, who walked out of his care home Sunday at 4 p.m. Calgary police are searching for Tony Pluto, who walked out of his care home Sunday at 4 p.m.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina