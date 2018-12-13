RCMP members in Alberta and British Columbia confirm a missing 71-year-old man has been located.

Melvin Bailey had left the Piper Creek Lodge retirement home in Red Deer on Wednesday morning and drove to British Columbia. Investigators confirmed Bailey did arrive in Sicamous but he had not been seen or heard from in the hours that followed. RCMP believed Bailey departed the Shuswap region heading east with plans to return to Alberta.

On Friday morning, RCMP officials confirmed that Bailey had been located and was safe.