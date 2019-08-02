Claresholm RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a 29-year-old woman from the community who hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

Christine Newman was last seen in the town on July 8 but police say they received information on July 17 that led them to believe she is in Whistler.

Authorities say there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

She is described as:

White

Purple and brown hair, short on the sides

Green eyes

5'3" (160 cm) tall

160 lbs (72.5 kg)

Anyone who has seen Newman or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445 or your local police detachment.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.