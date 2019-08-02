Claresholm RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a 29-year-old woman from the community who hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

Christine Newman was last seen in the town on July 8 but police say they received information on July 17 that led them to believe she is in Whistler.

Authorities say there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

She is described as:

  • White
  • Purple and brown hair, short on the sides
  • Green eyes
  • 5'3" (160 cm) tall
  • 160 lbs (72.5 kg)

Anyone who has seen Newman or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445 or your local police detachment.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.