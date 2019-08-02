Missing southern Alberta woman believed to be in B.C.
RCMP are looking for Christine Newman, who was last seen in Claresholm but is believed to be in the Whistler area. (Supplied)
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 2:29PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, August 2, 2019 4:42PM MDT
Claresholm RCMP are looking for the public's help to find a 29-year-old woman from the community who hasn't been seen in nearly a month.
Christine Newman was last seen in the town on July 8 but police say they received information on July 17 that led them to believe she is in Whistler.
Authorities say there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
She is described as:
- White
- Purple and brown hair, short on the sides
- Green eyes
- 5'3" (160 cm) tall
- 160 lbs (72.5 kg)
Anyone who has seen Newman or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445 or your local police detachment.
Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.