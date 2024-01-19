Missing southern Alberta woman last seen in Calgary: RCMP

RCMP in Diamond Valley, Alta., are looking for the public's help finding a missing woman last seen in Calgary last month.

Geraldine Chantelle Twoyoungmen, 27, was last seen on Dec. 13, 2023.

She is described as 4'11" tall (150 centimetres) and 130 pounds (59 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Twoyoungmen was wearing black clothing.

RCMP say there is "concern for her wellbeing."

Anyone with information about Twoyoungmen's whereabouts is asked to call Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-6600.

The Turner Valley RCMP detachment is located in the newly incorporated town of Diamond Valley, roughly 40 kilometres south of Calgary.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.