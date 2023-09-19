Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police

Police are asking for assistance finding a missing teen who was last seen in northeast Calgary.

Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.

He has not returned home and his family has not been able to find him. Ethan being out of contact with his family is out of character.

Police said they are concerned for Ethan’s well-being, but there is nothing indicating foul play in his disappearance.

He is described as 5'6" tall, approximately 160 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information about Ethan’s whereabouts to call 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.