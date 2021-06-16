Advertisement
Missing teen found safe, Airdrie RCMP report
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 4:57PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 16, 2021 6:37PM MDT
Airdrie RCMP say a missing teen has been found. (File)
CALGARY -- Authorities in Airdrie, Alta. are thanking the public for their help in the effort to locate a missing teenager.
Officials issued an alert Wednesday after a youth was reported missing by his family.
RCMP now say the teenager has been found.
There are no details about where he was located.