Missing Victoria man found dead near Kananaskis

Cochrane RCMP say the body of a B.C. man who went missing in Alberta last week has been located.

Officers began investigating the man's disappearance on Friday, saying he had been travelling from Victoria to Calgary but hadn't arrived when he was supposed to.

"It was reported he was camping in the area near Seebe Dam," said a Tuesday news release. "RCMP and RCMP police dog services, along with Kananaskis Search and Rescue, attended the area and conducted a search by helicopter."

Despite this, the missing man wasn't located.

The following day, rescue crews searched through the water at Seebe Dam, finding the man’s body.

RCMP say the death isn't considered suspicious.

The man’s identity hasn't been released. RCMP will only say he was 29 and lived in Victoria.

Seebe Dam is located roughly 35 kilometres west of Calgary near Kananaskis.