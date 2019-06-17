Police are asking for help from the public to locate a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Romana Tokarova, 29, was last seen by family members at her home in the 300 block of Douglas Glen Point S.E. on Friday and when they woke up, she was gone.

Police are now concerned for her welfare.

In a photo of Tokarova taken from a CCTV camera about 8 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnessy CTrain station, she can be seen carrying a large, black umbrella wearing a black hoodie and black leggings with the word ‘Canada’ down the left leg.

It is believed she was headed westbound toward Shawmeadows Gate S.W.

She is described as:

White with a slim build

About 170 cm or five-foot-seven

66 Kg or 145 pounds

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Wears glasses

Anyone who saw Tokarova or has info on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.