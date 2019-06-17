Missing woman last seen at Calgary CTrain station
Romana Tokarova was last seen by her family at home on Friday. This CCTV image of her was captured at the Shawnessy CTrain station.
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 6:54AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 9:03AM MDT
Police are asking for help from the public to locate a woman who has been missing since Friday.
Romana Tokarova, 29, was last seen by family members at her home in the 300 block of Douglas Glen Point S.E. on Friday and when they woke up, she was gone.
Police are now concerned for her welfare.
In a photo of Tokarova taken from a CCTV camera about 8 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnessy CTrain station, she can be seen carrying a large, black umbrella wearing a black hoodie and black leggings with the word ‘Canada’ down the left leg.
It is believed she was headed westbound toward Shawmeadows Gate S.W.
She is described as:
- White with a slim build
- About 170 cm or five-foot-seven
- 66 Kg or 145 pounds
- Blonde hair
- Blue eyes
- Wears glasses
Anyone who saw Tokarova or has info on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.