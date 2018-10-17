Red Deer RCMP say that a woman who has been missing since Wednesday morning has been found unharmed and a male suspect has been taken into custody.

Aurora Rafer, 48, disappeared early October 17 and police believed that she was in an orange/maroon Chevrolet Avalanche that was photographed at a gas station in the City of Red Deer.

Rafer was located later on Wednesday afternoon and a 47-year-old male has been arrested.

Officials thank the public for their assistance.

RCMP continue to investigate.