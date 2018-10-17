CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Missing woman located, male suspect arrested
Police are looking for 48-year-old Aurora Rafer who went missing on Wednesday morning. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 11:14AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 17, 2018 5:15PM MDT
Red Deer RCMP say that a woman who has been missing since Wednesday morning has been found unharmed and a male suspect has been taken into custody.
Aurora Rafer, 48, disappeared early October 17 and police believed that she was in an orange/maroon Chevrolet Avalanche that was photographed at a gas station in the City of Red Deer.
Rafer was located later on Wednesday afternoon and a 47-year-old male has been arrested.
Officials thank the public for their assistance.
RCMP continue to investigate.