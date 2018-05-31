A local woman says that Alberta Health needs to step up and establish a network of care to make sure that young mothers in Calgary have a safe place to put their babies without fear of reprisal.

On Christmas Eve in 2017, police were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store at about 11:30 p.m. after a passerby had discovered the body of a newborn baby.

Officials determined that the child likely had been left there, alive, sometime between 3:00 p.m. and the time it was discovered.

The infant girl was dead by the time she was found.

Calgarian Trisha McIntosh knows the tragic incident could have been completely avoided through the use of a simple device.

An Angel Cradle is a facility built onto a hospital that provides a bassinet that is sheltered from the weather and is a safe place for mothers to place their unwanted babies anonymously.

Once a baby has been placed into an Angel Cradle, an alarm sounds to notify health personnel, who can then come to care for the child.

So far, there are two Angel Cradles in Edmonton and they are part of a program run by Covenant Health.

Right now there is no similar body in Calgary that’s willing to come forward and establish an Angel Cradle here.

McIntosh says that’s why Alberta Health Services needs to take responsibility to make the crucial program a reality in Calgary.

The mother of four collected thousands of signatures on a petition in the past few months since the incident in Bowness and submitted the document to the Alberta legislature on Thursday.

“It feels incredible to come here, with the petition in hand and have that meeting. It’s something we only dreamed about six months ago, just a thought in our brains, an initiative that we wanted to start.”

She says it now feels a lot more real.

“Instead of it being just a conversation amongst ourselves, it’s now a conversation here at the legislative building.”

Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary-Shaw, says the incident in Bowness had a deep impact on a number of residents in the city and government must look at all the issues surrounding child abandonment.

“Right now, it’s started as a petition in the legislature and it’s started a dialog between me and all my MLA colleagues. I met with the Ministry of Health so it’s on their radar.”

He says that Calgarians will continue to engage in meaningful dialogue on this issue.

McIntosh says she hopes her efforts with the petition will work out to spark conversation at the legislature and lead to Angel Cradles being installed in Calgary.

“The ball is rolling in the right direction and we’ll see where it goes from here.”

The petition calls for an Angel Cradle to be built onto an existing Calgary hospital or put measures in place to ensure they are installed at every new hospital built.

Alberta Health Services says that there are a number of organizations that provide anonymous support to mothers wanting to give up their newborns, but McIntosh says the Angel Cradles are an essential last resort.

Calgary police continue to investigate the Bowness incident and are working to identify the mother through a composite sketch that was developed through DNA technology.

(With files from Alesia Fieldberg)