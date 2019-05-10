A brand new facility for expectant mothers has just opened at the High River General Hospital and staff say the new unit makes for a safer and more comfortable place for everyone involved.

The new maternity unit, built completely from funding from the High River District Health Care Foundation, has four large birthing rooms and three of them are equipped with birthing tubs.

“The rooms are bigger, the bathrooms are bigger, we are able to offer our moms an amazing birthing tub that we didn’t have before. Those moms get to labour in the tubs and at times they will get to deliver in the tub if it’s medically safe for them to do so,” says Shantel Hunter, unit manager.

Hunter says the idea behind the design of the rooms came completely from surveying new mothers at the hospital.

“Something we do in our Low Risk Clinic is we take surveys of our moms when they come back for their one-week and their six-week postpartum visit. The feedback that was on that survey indicated that the moms and the support people needed more space.”

The rooms also include a lot more space for the mom’s support person, providing them with a place to get some rest after baby comes.

“We used to have our support people sleeping on a cardiac chair or even just a normal sitting chair tucked in beside the bed. That was not conducive for anybody to get any rest and so we took that feedback to heart when we started planning this renovation.”

Jordie and Tamara Fike are among the new parents who’ve used the birthing facility during the first few weeks it’s been open. They welcomed their second daughter Lawni on May 9.

Tamara says it’s a big support for her to labour so close to home.

“It’s huge not to have to go into the city and have local nurses that I actually personally know and have family and friends come right away.”

“It’s a beautiful facility, very comforting and a lot like home,” Jordie says. “We really enjoyed the experience.”

The renovation cost $1.4M and it opened on March 27.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)