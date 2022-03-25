Monahan sits first game as a healthy scratch as Flames defeat Coyotes 4-2

Sean Monahan scored 20 goals in each of his first seven seasons as a Calgary Flame, but chances are he won't make it eight.

With the season winding down, Monahan has eight goals and Friday night, for the first time in his career, he was a healthy scratch for the Flames, as they defeated Arizona 4-2 at the Saddledome.

It has been hard for Flames fans to watch as Monahan, who once was blessed with puck luck around the net, scoring one big goal after another for the team, has struggled to find his scoring touch over the past couple seasons.

Injuries have played a significant role in his decline. This off-season he had to undergo major hip surgery.

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter isn't concerned about Monahan's lack of production but said it's likely that he'll get some rest down the home stretch of the schedule.

"I'd say his first 40 were good games," Sutter said Friday. "And I'd say he's struggled offensively for the last 20-25 but you know, I should have been monitoring how much he played a little bit more.

"Meaning I should've been given him some games (off), I think, where he wasn't playing, so that's my plan now.

Johnny Gaudreau of the Flames, Friday March 25, 2022

Much of Monahan's prosperity came playing on a line with Johnny Gaudreau, who said it's hard to see his teammate struggle.

"It's difficult to go from playing first power play unit and first line and dropping down from that," Gaudreau said. "For me personally, just seeing him at the rink, you know always with a smile on his face, always in a positive mood and this and that – it just shows what kind of teammate he is, and what kind of friend he is and a person you want on your team every single day."

Gaudreau had three points Friday night in the Flames' victory.

Ryan Carpenter who was acquired by the Flames at the trade deadline from the Blackhawks, didn't make his Flames debut Friday night, as Sutter wanted to give him a bit more time to get adjusted. Instead, Trevor Lewis centred the fourth line.