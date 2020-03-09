CALGARY -- An altercation in a parking lot outside a Circle K store in northeast Calgary led to multiple stabbings Monday, sending two men to hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. about an altercation between two groups of people.

They arrived at the 5200 block of Falsbridge Drive at about 6 p.m. to discover two males stabbed. Both men were taken to hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the offender got away. They don't know if the two groups knew each other.

Police are investigating the motive, including the possibility that it was a road rage incident.